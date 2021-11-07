What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Titans vs Rams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tennesse Titans take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Where to live stream Titans vs Rams online tonight

The battle between the Tennessee Titans and LA Rams can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 4

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 pm(FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

