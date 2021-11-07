Tennessee Titans vs LA Rams: A flashback to Super Bowl XXXIV

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams (7-1) host Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) tonight at SoFi Stadium as both teams enter week 9 on 4-game winning streaks. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The last time that the Tennessee Titans were in the Super Bowl was in January 2000 when they lost to the St. Louis Rams, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV. The game came down to a single play with just 5 seconds remaining on the clock and the Titans down 7 but on the Rams’ 10-yard line. Steve McNair completed a pass to Kevin Dyson, who was tackled at the one-yard line by Mike Jones to clinch the title for the Rams.

Fast forward to nearly 22 years later, both the Rams and Titans have had similar paths experiencing resurgences in 1999-2003 and within the last 5 years. Both teams made 4 playoff appearances between 1999-2003 and have also made 3 playoff appearances from 2017-2021.

Notable Performers in Super Bowl XXXIV:

Kurt Warner – 414 pass yds, 2 TD, 0 INT

– 414 pass yds, 2 TD, 0 INT Isaac Bruce – 6 rec, 162 yds, TD

– 6 rec, 162 yds, TD Torry Holt – 7 rec, 109 yds, TD

– 7 rec, 109 yds, TD Steve McNair – 214 pass yds, 0 TD, 0 INT

– 214 pass yds, 0 TD, 0 INT Eddie George – 28 carries, 95 yds, 2 T

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California When : Sunday, November 7

: Sunday, November 7 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

