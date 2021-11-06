Breeders’ Cup 2021: Results, winners, full race replays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 5) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday (Nov. 6).

NBC Sports is home to the 2021 Breeders’ Cup, providing live racing, in-depth analysis and expert picks before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 5, from 5-9 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. On Saturday, coverage resumes on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 2:30 p.m., ET with the broadcast jumping to NBC from 8:00-9:00 p.m ET.

Follow along here for live results from each race.

Results from Saturday, November 6

Classic (8:40 p.m. ET post time, $6 million purse)

1st: Knicks Go (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

2nd: Medina Spirit (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez)

3rd: Essential Quality (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Luis Saez)

Watch the full race

Turf (7:40 p.m. ET post time, $4 million purse)

1st: Yibir (GB) (Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey: Oisin Murphy)

2nd: Broome (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz)

3rd: Teona (IRE) (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: John R. Velazquez)

Watch the full race

Distaff (7:00 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Marche Lorraine (JPN) (Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey: Oisin Murphy)

2nd: Dunbar Road (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz)

3rd: Malathaat (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: John R. Velazquez)

Watch the full race

Mile (6:20 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Space Blues (IRE) (Trainer: Charles Appleby; Jockey: William Buick)

2nd: Smooth like Strait (Trainer: Michael McCarthy; Jockey: Umberto Rispoli)

3rd: Ivar (BRZ) (Trainer: Paulo Lobo; Jockey: Joseph Talamo)

Watch the full race

Sprint (5:38 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Aloha West (Trainer: Wayne Catalano; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

2nd: Dr. Schivel (Trainer: Mark Glatt; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

3rd: Following Sea (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: John R. Velazquez)

Watch the full race

Filly and Mare Turf (4:59 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Loves Only You (JPN) (Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey: Yuga Kawada)

2nd: My Sister Nat (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

3rd: War Like Goddess (Trainer: William Mott; Jockey: Julien Leparoux)

Watch the full race

Dirt Mile (4:19 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Life Is Good (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Ginobili (Trainer: Drayden Van Dyke; Jockey: Richard Baltas)

3rd: Restrainedvengence (Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff; Jockey: Edwin Maldonado)

Watch the full race

Turf Sprint (3:40 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Golden Pal (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Lieutenant Dan (Trainer: Steven Miyadi; Jockey: Geovanni Franco)

3rd: Charmaine’s Mia (Trainer: Philip D’Amato; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

Watch the full race

Filly and Mare Sprint (3:05 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Ce Ce (Trainer: Michael McCarthy; Jockey: Victor Espinoza)

2nd: Edgeway (Trainer: John Sadler; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

3rd: Gamine (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Watch the full race

Results from Friday, November 5

Juvenile Turf (8:30 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Modern Games (IRE) (Trainer: Charlie Appleby; Jockey: William Buick)

2nd: Tiz the Bomb (Trainer: Kenneth McPeek; Jockey: Ryan Moore)

3rd: Mackinnon (Trainer: Doug O’Neill; Jockey: Juan Hernandez)

Watch the full race

Juvenile (7:50 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Corniche (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: Mike Smith)

2nd: Pappacap (Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Joe Bravo)

3rd: Giant Game (Trainer: Dale Romans; Jockey: Joseph Talamo)

Watch the full race

Juvenile Fillies Turf (7:10 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Pizza Bianca (Trainer: Christophe Clement; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

2nd: Malavath (IRE) (Trainer: Frances Henri Graffard; Jockey: Ryan Moore)

3rd: Haughty (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)

Watch the full race

Juvenile Fillies (6:30 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Echo Zulu (Trainer: Steven Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

2nd: Juju’s Map (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Florent Geroux)

3rd: Tarabi (Trainer: Cherie DeVaux; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

Watch the full race

Juvenile Turf Sprint (5:50 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Twilight Gleaming (IRE) (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Go Bears Go (IRE) (Trainer: David Loughnane; Jockey: John Velazquez)

3rd: Kaufymaker (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

Watch the full race

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 6 from 2:30-8:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 2:30, NBC from 8:00-9:00).