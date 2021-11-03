Which NHL players will be at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China, and NHL players will return to the action after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Games–their first Olympic absence since 1994.
The men’s tournament will feature 12 teams and competition begins on February 9 and concludes with the gold medal game taking place on February 19. Click here for the full schedule. Patrick Kane (Buffalo, NY), Auston Matthews (San Ramon, California), and Seth Jones (Arlington, Texas) were the first three players named to the U.S. hockey team in early October. The remaining 22 players for the 25-man roster will be announced on or close to January 11. For now, see below to find out which of your favorite NHL players will be competing at the 2022 Olympics, by country.
NHL Players Competing at the 2022 Olympics:
United States:
- Patrick Kane (Buffalo, NY) – Chicago Blackhawks
- Auston Matthews (San Ramon, California) – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Seth Jones ( Arlington, Texas) – Chicago Blackhawks
Canada:
- Sidney Crosby (Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia) – Pittsburgh Penguins
- Connor McDavid (Richmond Hill, Ontario) – Edmonton Oilers
- Alex Pietrangelo (King City, Ontario) – Vegas Golden Knights
China: TBD
Czech Republic:
- David Pastrnak (Havirov, Czech Republic) – Boston Bruins
- Jakub Voracek (Kladno, Czech Republic) – Columbus Blue Jackets
- Ondrej Palat (Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic) – Tampa Bay Lightning
Denmark:
- Nikolaj Ehlers (Aalborg, Denmark) – Winnipeg Jets
- Oliver Bjorkstrand (Herning, Denmark) – Columbus Blue Jackets
- Alexander True (Copenhagen, Denmark) – Seattle Kraken
Finland:
- Aleksander Barkov (Tampere, Finland) – Florida Panthers
- Sebastian Aho (Rauma, Finland) – Carolina Hurricanes
- Mikko Rantanen (Nousiainen, Finland) – Colorado Avalanche
Germany:
- Leon Draisaitl (Cologne, Germany) – Edmonton Oilers
- Moritz Seider (Zell, Germany) – Detroit Red Wings
- Philipp Grubauer (Rosenheim, Germany) – Seattle Kraken
Latvia:
- Zemgus Girgensons (Riga, Latvia) – Buffalo Sabres
- Rudolfs Balcers (Liepaja, Latvia) – San Jose Sharks
Russian Olympic Committee:
- Alex Ovechkin (Moscow, Russia) – Washington Capitals
- Nikita Kucherov (Maykop, Russia)- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tyumen, Russia) – Tampa Bay Lightning
Slovakia:
- Andrej Sekera (Bojnice, Slovakia) – Dallas Stars
- Erik Cernak (Kosice, Slovakia) – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jaroslav Halak (Bratislava, Slovakia) – Vancouver Canucks
Sweden:
- Gabriel Landeskog (Stockholm, Sweden) – Colorado Avalanche
- Mika Zibanejad (Stockholm, Sweden) – New York Rangers
- Victor Hedman (Ornskoldsvik, Sweden) – Tampa Bay Lightning
Switzerland:
- Roman Josi (Bern, Switzerland) – Nashville Predators
- Nico Hischier (Brig, Switzerland) – New Jersey Devils
- Timo Meier (Herisau, Swizterland) – San Jose Sharks
