Which NHL players will be at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China, and NHL players will return to the action after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Games–their first Olympic absence since 1994.

The men’s tournament will feature 12 teams and competition begins on February 9 and concludes with the gold medal game taking place on February 19. Click here for the full schedule. Patrick Kane (Buffalo, NY), Auston Matthews (San Ramon, California), and Seth Jones (Arlington, Texas) were the first three players named to the U.S. hockey team in early October. The remaining 22 players for the 25-man roster will be announced on or close to January 11. For now, see below to find out which of your favorite NHL players will be competing at the 2022 Olympics, by country.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

NHL Players Competing at the 2022 Olympics:

United States:

Patrick Kane (Buffalo, NY) – Chicago Blackhawks

(Buffalo, NY) – Chicago Blackhawks Auston Matthews (San Ramon, California) – Toronto Maple Leafs

(San Ramon, California) – Toronto Maple Leafs Seth Jones ( Arlington, Texas) – Chicago Blackhawks

Canada:

Sidney Crosby (Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia) – Pittsburgh Penguins

(Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia) – Pittsburgh Penguins Connor McDavid (Richmond Hill, Ontario) – Edmonton Oilers

(Richmond Hill, Ontario) – Edmonton Oilers Alex Pietrangelo (King City, Ontario) – Vegas Golden Knights

China: TBD

Czech Republic:

David Pastrnak (Havirov, Czech Republic) – Boston Bruins

(Havirov, Czech Republic) – Boston Bruins Jakub Voracek (Kladno, Czech Republic) – Columbus Blue Jackets

(Kladno, Czech Republic) – Columbus Blue Jackets Ondrej Palat (Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic) – Tampa Bay Lightning

Denmark:

Nikolaj Ehlers (Aalborg, Denmark) – Winnipeg Jets

(Aalborg, Denmark) – Winnipeg Jets Oliver Bjorkstrand (Herning, Denmark) – Columbus Blue Jackets

(Herning, Denmark) – Columbus Blue Jackets Alexander True (Copenhagen, Denmark) – Seattle Kraken

Finland:

Aleksander Barkov (Tampere, Finland) – Florida Panthers

(Tampere, Finland) – Florida Panthers Sebastian Aho (Rauma, Finland) – Carolina Hurricanes

(Rauma, Finland) – Carolina Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen (Nousiainen, Finland) – Colorado Avalanche

Germany:

Leon Draisaitl (Cologne, Germany) – Edmonton Oilers

(Cologne, Germany) – Edmonton Oilers Moritz Seider (Zell, Germany) – Detroit Red Wings

(Zell, Germany) – Detroit Red Wings Philipp Grubauer (Rosenheim, Germany) – Seattle Kraken

Latvia:

Zemgus Girgensons (Riga, Latvia) – Buffalo Sabres

(Riga, Latvia) – Buffalo Sabres Rudolfs Balcers (Liepaja, Latvia) – San Jose Sharks

Russian Olympic Committee:

Alex Ovechkin (Moscow, Russia) – Washington Capitals

(Moscow, Russia) – Washington Capitals Nikita Kucherov (Maykop, Russia)- Tampa Bay Lightning

(Maykop, Russia)- Tampa Bay Lightning Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tyumen, Russia) – Tampa Bay Lightning

Slovakia:

Andrej Sekera (Bojnice, Slovakia) – Dallas Stars

(Bojnice, Slovakia) – Dallas Stars Erik Cernak (Kosice, Slovakia) – Tampa Bay Lightning

(Kosice, Slovakia) – Tampa Bay Lightning Jaroslav Halak (Bratislava, Slovakia) – Vancouver Canucks

Sweden:

Gabriel Landeskog (Stockholm, Sweden) – Colorado Avalanche

(Stockholm, Sweden) – Colorado Avalanche Mika Zibanejad (Stockholm, Sweden) – New York Rangers

(Stockholm, Sweden) – New York Rangers Victor Hedman (Ornskoldsvik, Sweden) – Tampa Bay Lightning

Switzerland:

Roman Josi (Bern, Switzerland) – Nashville Predators

(Bern, Switzerland) – Nashville Predators Nico Hischier (Brig, Switzerland) – New Jersey Devils

(Brig, Switzerland) – New Jersey Devils Timo Meier (Herisau, Swizterland) – San Jose Sharks

RELATED: When are the Winter Olympics?

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, updates, and storylines surrounding the 2022 Winter Olympics!