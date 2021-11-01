It’s the Tennessee Titans vs LA Rams this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) picked up a three-game lead in the AFC South after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 in overtime this past Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. QB Ryan Tannehill completed 23-of-33 passes for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. WR AJ Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brown now has 35 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns in just seven games played. Titans’ RB Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury sustained in Sunday’s win. Henry has been the league’s leading rusher in each of the last two seasons and currently leads the NFL in carries (219), rushing yards (937), rushing touchdowns (10), touches (237), and yards from scrimmage (1,091).

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams are now 7-1 and sit first in the NFC West after Sunday’s 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans. Stafford completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns. WR Cooper Kupp posted 7 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while RB Darrell Hendererson Jr. rushed 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. For Rams head coach Sean McVay, who has been with the team since 2017, it was his 50th regular-season win, making him the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the mark.

RELATED: Titans will need help at running back if Derrick Henry is done for the year

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California When : Sunday, November 7

: Sunday, November 7 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!