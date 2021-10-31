What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Cowboys vs Vikings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings on this week’s Halloween edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota When : Sunday, October 31

: Sunday, October 31 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Cowboys vs Vikings online tonight

The battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

Week 8 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm(NBC)

Monday, Nov. 1

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

