It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Minnesota Vikings this Halloween night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are currently first in the NFC East with a 5-1 record, exceeding expectations with a league lead in yards per game (460.8), yards per play (6.58), and points per game (34.2). Running Backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard are both on pace to hit 1,000 rushing yards this season. Elliot is currently third in the league with 521 total rushing yards–it took him 8 games to reach that number last season. Pollard, who has never rushed for more than 455 yards in a single season, currently has 366 rushing yards. Additionally, CB Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 7 interceptions on the season and was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month in September. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week that’s allotted Prescott with additional time to rehab a calf strain sustained in week 6, however, there are still doubts about Prescott’s availability for Sunday.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are also coming off a bye week and sit second in the NFC North with a 3-3 record. Minnesota has won three of its last four games and its three losses of the season were by a combined total of 11 points. Cousins, whose contract is up at the end of the season, has completed 166 of 239 passes (69.5) percent for 1,769 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games. The Vikings will be without CB Patrick Peterson on Sunday who will miss at least 3 games with a hamstring injury. The 11-season veteran is in his first year with the Vikings and had 13 tackles and two passes defended in the first six games of the season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings:

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota When : Sunday, October 31

: Sunday, October 31 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

