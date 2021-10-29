Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing. Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale at Del Mar:

What is the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The $6 million Classic is a 1 1/4-mile race on the dirt with 14 spots open to any horse aged 3 and up with no gender conditions. The Classic is considered the grand finale of the horse racing season, with some of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys going head-to-head.

Who is running in the race?

A field of 10 is set for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, including Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit made the field under controversial circumstances and will be monitored closely. Brad Cox has two entries in Essential Quality and Knicks Go. The 2021 Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie, trained by Doug O’Neill is in the field as well.

Where is the Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club hosting for the second time in Del Mar, Calif.

When is the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 5-6, and the Classic takes the final spot on Nov. 6. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is set for 8:40 p.m. ET

How to watch Breeders’ Cup Classic:

Watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage of the Breeders’ Cup Classic will run from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, with a post time of approximately 8:40 p.m. ET. Additional coverage will broadcast on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2:30-8:00 p.m. ET.

