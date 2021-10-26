Where are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in China starting on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20 featuring a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports–that’s seven more events since PyeongChang.

Events will be contested across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The ice sports will be held in central Beijing, China’s capital, as well as four snow events (snowboard big air and freestyle skiing big air, men’s and women’s). The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also take place in Beijing. Yanqing, a mountainous suburb of China’s capital located approximately 75 km (46.6 miles) northwest of Beijing’s city center, will host Alpine skiing and sliding events (bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge) and will also be the home of the Olympic Athletes’ village. Zhangjiakou, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing (111.8 miles) will host the majority of the ski and snowboarding events including freestyle, cross-country, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon.

Nearly 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from an estimate of 95 nations and over 45% of those athletes will likely be female–that’s the highest percentage in the history of the Olympic Winter Games.

The U.S. finished fourth on the medal table in PyeongChang and is expected to fare a similar result in Beijing with familiar faces likely to be in the lineup–Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), and Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah). However, the Americans’ medal chances have the potential to increase with the return of NHL stars.

Key Dates on the Road to the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Oct. 25-31: Curling – Mixed Doubles U.S. Olympic Trials

Nov. 12-21: Curling – Men’s and Women’s U.S. Olympic Trials

Dec. 17-19: Short Track – U.S. Olympic Trials

Jan. 5-9: Speed Skating – U.S. Olympic Trials

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, updates, and storylines surrounding the 2022 Winter Olympics!