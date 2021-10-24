What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Colts vs 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.
What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?
- Where: Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, California
- When: Sunday, October 24
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
Where to live stream Colts vs 49ers online tonight
The battle between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.
This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Week 7 schedule
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 24
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 pm(CBS)
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(FOX)
Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
