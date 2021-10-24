What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Colts vs 49ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs the San Francisco 49ers

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, California When : Sunday, October 24

: Sunday, October 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Colts vs 49ers online tonight

The battle between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

Week 7 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 pm(CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(FOX)

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!