Jannik Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ANTWERP, Belgium — Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open.

The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting.

It was Sinner’s fifth final of the season, and his fifth career title. The 20-year-old Sinner became the youngest player to win five titles since Novak Djokovic, at age 19, at Estoril in 2007.

Sinner, who did not drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals.

Sinner fired winners from all areas of the court, returned aggressively and never allowed Schwartzman to get back into the match.

Sinner saved the two break points he faced and lost just two first-serve points.

Schwartzman, who also had not lost a set in the tournament ahead of the final, was chasing his first career trophy on an indoor hard court.