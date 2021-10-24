The 2021 NFL season is finally here! However, 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.
Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
This week on NBC the Indianapolis Colts head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.
2021 NFL Schedule: Dates, times, matchups, TV channels
*All times are listed as ET
Week 7 schedule
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 24
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 pm(CBS)
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(FOX)
Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 8 schedule
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm(NBC)
Monday, Nov. 1
New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 9 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 4
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 pm(FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 7
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)
New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 1 pm (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 pm (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 10 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (FOX)
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 15
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers), 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 11 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm(FOX)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 22
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 12 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 pm (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Sunday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)
New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 13 schedule
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, December 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (NBC)
