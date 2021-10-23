Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing.

NBC Sports is home to the 38th Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN before jumping to NBC from 8 to 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale at Del Mar:

What is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships?

The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic closing out the weekend. Friday will see some of the most promising young horses run in five juvenile races. On Saturday, many of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys face off in nine championship races, including the weekend’s marquee race, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Breeders’ Cup originated in 1984 as a year-end championship for North American Thoroughbred horses and their breeders. The brainchild of the late John Gaines, the former owner of Gainesway Farm, the Breeders’ Cup was built by Thoroughbred breeders, for Thoroughbred breeders.

Where is the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Del Mar hosting for the second time. Del Mar, Calif. is home to one of the most beautiful tracks in the country just a couple of feet from the beach.

When is the 2021 Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 5-6. Friday’s coverage runs from 5 to 9 p.m. ET, and Saturday’s coverage runs from 2:30 to 9 p.m. ET. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is tentatively set for 8:40 p.m ET.

How to watch Breeders’ Cup:

NBC Sports is home to the 2021 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 5, from 5-9 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports will resume coverage the following day on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 2:30 p.m., with the broadcast jumping to NBC from 8-9 p.m.

When does each Breeders’ Cup race begin?

Below is every Breeders’ Cup World Championships race in the order they will be run, along with approximate post times.

Friday, Nov. 5 schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 5:50 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 5:50 p.m. ET) Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 6:30 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 6:30 p.m. ET) Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 7:10 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 7:10 p.m. ET) Juvenile (Post time: 7:50 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 7:50 p.m. ET) Juvenile Turf (Post time: 8:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 6 schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 3:05 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 3:05 p.m. ET) Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:40 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 3:40 p.m. ET) Dirt Mile (Post time: 4:19 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 4:19 p.m. ET) Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 4:59 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 4:59 p.m. ET) Sprint (Post time: 5:38 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 5:38 p.m. ET) Mile (Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET) Distaff (Post time: 7:00 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 7:00 p.m. ET) Turf (Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET) Classic (Post time: 8:40 p.m. ET)

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 6 from 2:30-9 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 8, NBC from 8-9).