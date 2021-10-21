It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are coming off a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday. QB Carson Wentz went 11 for 20 with 223 yards and two touchdowns. WR T.Y. Hilton, who made his first start of the season since dealing with a pre-season neck injury, caught 4 passes for 80 yards but left in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. However, the injury is not serious according to head coach Frank Reich. WR Parris Campbell caught a 51-yard touchdown but left the game with a foot injury.

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are coming off a bye week on a three-game losing streak and are already three games out of first place in the NFC West. Rookie QB Trey Lance made his first career start in the 49ers week 5 loss to the Cardinals. Lance completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception, adding 16 carries for an additional 89 yards. The Minnesota native suffered a sprained knee in the loss and did not participate in Monday’s team practice, following the bye. Jimmy Garoppolo was on the field and could potentially play on Sunday.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers:

Where : Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, California When : Sunday, October 24

: Sunday, October 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

