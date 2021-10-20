2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

By Mary OmatigaOct 20, 2021, 8:20 AM EDT
7 Comments

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this Sunday night to watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Click here to sign up for a premium plan to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock. You can also go to your Account to upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. The streaming platform is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 9Buccaneers break Cowboys’ hearts with last-second field goal, 31-29
Week 1, September 12Matthew Stafford shines in L.A. debut, Rams beat Bears 34-14
Week 2, September 19Lamar Jackson scores three TDs, runs for 107 to defeat Chiefs 36-35
Week 3, September 26Packers defeat 49ers with Mason Crosby’s game-winning, 51-yard field goal
Week 4, October 3Buccaneers hold on to win Tom Brady’s New England homecoming 19-17
Week 5, October 10 – Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs
Week 6, October 17T.J. Watt saves the day, Steelers beat Seahawks 23-20 in OT
Week 7, October 24Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 8, October 31Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 9, November 7 – Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 10, November 14 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11, November 21Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12, November 25 (Thanksgiving)Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints
Week 12, November 28Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Week 13, December 5San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 14, December 12 –  Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Week 15, December 19New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16, December 26Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 17, January 2Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
Week 18, January 9 – TBD vs TBD  
Wild Card – TBD