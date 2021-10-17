What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Seahawks vs. Steelers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, October 17

: Sunday, October 17 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Seahawks vs. Steelers online tonight

The battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. RELATED: Russell Wilson staying engaged while rehabbing, helping Geno Smith prepare

Week 6 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 am (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!