It’s the Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Seahawks (2-3) fell 26-17 to the LA Rams at home last Thursday night where starting QB Russell Wilson sustained two injuries to his right middle finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. Wilson, who has never missed a game since entering the league in 2012, underwent surgery last Friday and is expected to be out for a month, however, no timeline has been set in stone. Geno Smith replaced Wilson in the third quarter of Thursday night’s loss completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Smith has humbly served as Wilson’s backup in Seattle for the last three years and will have the opportunity to lead the Seahawks in his absence.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) picked up a 27-19 victory over the Broncos at home last Sunday, snapping their three-game losing streak. Ben Roethlisberger went 15-for-25 with 253 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris had the best performance of his NFL career finishing with 23 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Running Back became the first Steelers rookie since Franco Harris in 1972 to hit at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in one of his first five games. Sunday’s win, unfortunately, cost Pittsburgh one of its key receivers–JuJu Smith-Schuster had season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder on Sunday night. Although Smith-Schuster is irreplaceable, head coach Mike Tomlin remains optimistic about the season stating his absence will create “big opportunities” for other receivers.

How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, October 17

: Sunday, October 17 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

