Chiefs vs. Bills final score: Live game updates, NFL results, TV, streaming for Sunday Night Football matchup tonight

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO tonight on Sunday Night Football.

After starting 1-2, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday to improve their record to 2-2. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, while RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for over 100 yards. Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid became the first coach to win 100 games with two different teams.

The Bills have a 3-1 record after shutting out the Houston Texans at home last Sunday by a score of 40-0. QB Josh Allen threw for 248 yards along with two touchdowns and an interception while Buffalo’s defense held the Texans to a total of 109 yards in addition to four interceptions and a fumble. Buffalo has given up a total of only 44 points through their first four games.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills score

Final score: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

4th quarter, 5:55 (BUF): J. Allen pass short left to E. Sanders for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T.Bass extra point is GOOD

4th quarter, 13:44 (KC): P. Mahomes pass short right to T. Kelce for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H. Butker extra point is GOOD

End of 3rd quarter: Bills 31, Chiefs 13

3rd quarter, 7:20 (BUF): P. Mahomes pass short left intended for T. Hill INTERCEPTED by M. Hyde at KC 26. M. Hyde for 26 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T. Bass extra point is GOOD

HALFTIME WEATHER UPDATE: The second half of Chiefs vs. Bills has started following a weather delay.

End of 2nd quarter: Bills 24, Chiefs 13

2nd quarter, 0:07 (KC): H. Butker 54 yard field goal is GOOD

2nd quarter, 1:16 (BUF): J. Allen pass short right to D. Knox for 53 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T. Bass extra point is GOOD

2nd quarter, 3:16 (BUF): T. Bass 30 yard field goal is GOOD

2nd quarter, 7:45 (BUF): J. Allen pass deep left to E. Sanders for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T. Bass extra point is GOOD

2nd quarter, 10:00 (KC): P. Mahomes pass short right to B. Pringle for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H. Butker extra point is GOOD

End of 1st quarter: Bills 7, Chiefs 3

1st quarter, 4:41 (BUF) J. Allen right guard for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. T. Bass extra point is GOOD

1st quarter, 8:32 (KC): H. Butker 38 yard field goal is GOOD

What time and channel is the Chiefs vs. Bills game on?

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call tonight’s game alongside sideline reporter Michele Tafoya and Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay.

More from the NBC Sports press release on how to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

For the first time ever, all of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, Super Bowl LVI, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Safety Blitz, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Chiefs vs. Bills updates, live coverage

#BillsMafia is leaving Arrowhead with a W! pic.twitter.com/zmeF2EqVaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2021

Have a night, Dawson Knox! 🙌 (Via: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FmYPvijDD5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2021

Due to lightning in the area, the second half of #BUFvsKC is delayed. — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) October 11, 2021

A star in the making! ⭐️ Dawson Knox scores his FIFTH touchdown of the season. #BillsMafia 📺: NBC

💻: @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/DhAAj6AKQz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2021

Andy Reid needs to seriously consider firing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. This is a Super Bowl-worthy offense that's going to have its season derailed by a terrible defense. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 11, 2021

Siran Neal forces the fumble.

Andre Smith recovers. BILLS BALL! pic.twitter.com/cMRKMmwyHo — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2021

That's 27 career rushing touchdowns for Josh Allen. He's already in the Top 20 all-time among quarterbacks, and second behind Aaron Rodgers (32) among active quarterbacks. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 11, 2021