What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bills vs. Chiefs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on NBC and Peacock as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes face off in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO When : Sunday, October 10

: Sunday, October 10 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Bills vs. Chiefs online tonight

The battle between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. RELATED: Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs avoid the Super Bowl hangover?

Week 5 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 10

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 am (NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 pm(CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!