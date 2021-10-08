It’s the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night on NBC as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes square off in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after delivering a crushing 40-0 blow to the Houston Texans at home on Sunday. This was Buffalo’s second shutout of the season–a deed that has only been accomplished by just two other teams in the last 30 years (Washington in 1991 and Baltimore in 2000) who both went on to win the Super Bowl. Buffalo has given up only 44 points in four games. The Bills’ defense held the Texans to a total of 109 yards with four interceptions and a fumble while Allen went 20 of 29 for 248 yards, with two touchdowns, and a pick in Sunday’s victory.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a 42-30 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to improve their record to 2-2 but this win was particularly special for head coach Andy Reid as he became the first coach to win 100 games with two different teams just one week after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. Reid previously earned 140 wins during his tenure with the Eagles. Mahomes went 24 for 30 for 278 yards with five touchdowns, and an interception. RB Clyde Edward-Helaire racked up over 100 yards on the ground for the second straight week, finishing Sunday’s game with 102 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO When : Sunday, October 10

: Sunday, October 10 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

