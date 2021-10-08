Bills vs Chiefs: Josh Allen takes on Patrick Mahomes in an AFC Championship Game rematch this Sunday night

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City this Sunday to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

On January 24, 2021, the Chiefs defeated the Bills, 38-24, at home to advance to the Super Bowl and improve their record against Buffalo (under Andy Reid) to 5-1. Mahomes threw for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns, while WR Tyreek Hill (9 rec, 172 yds) & TE Travis Kelce (13 rec, 118 yds,

2 TD) each had notable performances in the win. Buffalo’s defense sacked Mahomes just once throughout the entire game. So what’s different 259 days later?

The Bills return to Arrowhead Stadium leading the NFL in both total defense (216.8 yds/game) and scoring defense (11 pts/game) after using their first two draft picks on pass rushers (DEs Greg Rousseau and Carlos “Boogie” Basham). Not only has Buffalo earned two shutouts in their first four games of the season but they also lead the league with 11 takeaways. Buffalo is tied for 6th in the NFL with a total of 12 sacks this year–a major difference from last season where the Bills did not pick up their 12th sack until their seventh game of the season. Despite all of the hype surrounding Buffalo’s defense and the storyline of the AFC Championship rematch, Josh Allen says the focus is on Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are simply trying to avoid the Super Bowl curse while dealing with injuries on defense. For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs are in last place in the AFC West through 4 games and enter Week 5, ranked 31st in both total defense and scoring defense. Kansas City has allowed 29+ points in all four games this season and 450+ yards of offense in 3 of its 4 games. They have not forced a turnover since their week 2 match-up against the Ravens. Offensively, the Chiefs are tied for the third-most turnovers in the league with 7 (4 INT, 3 fumbles).

Sunday’s game marks the 9th time in 10 seasons that the teams who played in the previous year’s AFC

Championship are meeting the following year. In the previous eight matchups, the winner of the rematch has gone on to the Super Bowl on five occasions, winning the Lombardi Trophy in four of those seasons.

2019 – Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16; Kansas City won Super Bowl

**AFC Championship Game in 2012 season

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO When : Sunday, October 10

: Sunday, October 10 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

