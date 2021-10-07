Bills vs Chiefs: Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs avoid the Super Bowl hangover?

The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

After hoisting up the Lombardi trophy in 2019 and then making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance last year where they lost to Buccaneers 31-9, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the fourth team ever to reach 3 straight Super Bowls. However, NFL history has shown us that shaking off the “hangover” of a Super Bowl loss is an uphill battle. Only 8 teams have made a repeat appearance to the Super Bowl the year after losing the big game. See below to find out which teams have achieved those feats.

Teams that have made 3 or more consecutive Super Bowl Appearances:

Miami Dolphins (1971-1973) – Lost in ’71, won in ’72 and ’73.

Buffalo Bills (1990 -1993) – Lost in ’90-’93.

New England Patriots (2016-2018) – Won in ’16 and ’18, lost in ’17.

Teams that have made it back to the Super Bowl the year after losing:

1970 + 1971 Dallas Cowboys (won SB VI in 1971 season)

1971 + 1972 Miami Dolphins (won SB VII in 1972 season, then repeated in SB VIII)

1973 + 1974 Minnesota Vikings (lost SB IX in 1974 season)

1986 + 1987 Denver Broncos (lost SB XXII in 1987 season)

1990-93 Buffalo Bills (Lost four straight Super Bowl appearances)

2017-18 New England Patriots (won Super Bowl LIII in 2018 season)

