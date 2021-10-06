Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Elite high school football and basketball games are headed to NBC Sports and Peacock, starting with the Battle Showcase Series this weekend at Florida Memorial University. On Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10 seven highly anticipated basketball matchups will take place. See below for the full schedule and additional information on how to watch the games.

Headlining this weekend’s competition is a match-up between Vertical Academy and the California Basketball Club as Mikey Williams, the country’s No. 2-rated high school junior and top player in the state of North Carolina, faces UCLA commit Amari Bailey and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. That battle will take place on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams will compete again on Sunday, October 10. Vertical Academy will face Life Christian Academy at 2:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, and the California Basketball Club will battle the KT Kings at 5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Then, on Thursday, October 14 the inaugural Battle Football Showcase is set to take place on NBCSN featuring top high school quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and New York Giants two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Eli Manning, and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning. Manning and the Isidore Newman School will face St. Charles Catholic, their in-state rival, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live stream will be available via the NBC Sports App.

How to watch the Battle Showcase Series:

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, October 9:

3:00 PM, Game 1: Rip City (NSU University School) vs Life Christian Academy – Peacock

4:30 PM, Game 2: The High (Miami Senior) vs KT Kings (Calvary Christian) – Peacock

6:00 PM, Game 3: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus) vs The View (Riverview) – NBCSN

8:00 PM, Game 4: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon) vs Vertical Academy – NBCSN

Sunday, October 10:

2:00 PM, Game 1: Vertical Academy vs Life Christian Academy – Peacock

3:30 PM, Game 2: The View (Riverview) vs Rip City (NSU University School) – Peacock

5:00 PM, Game 3: KT Kings (Calvary Christian) vs California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon) – Peacock

How to watch the Battle Football Showcase: