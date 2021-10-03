It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New England Patriots tonight on NBC as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s game will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

At 44 years old, Tom Brady has consistently proved that he’s only getting better with age, and this Sunday the 2021 Super Bowl MVP could break the record for the most passing yards in NFL history. Former Saints QB Drew Brees currently owns the record with a total of 80,358 yards. Brees retired at the end of last season after 15 years in New Orleans and 20 years in the NFL. With a total of 80,291 yards, Brady is just 68 yards shy of breaking the record.

See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

NFL Passing Yards Career Leaders:

Drew Brees – 80,358 Tom Brady – 80,291 Peyton Manning – 71,940 Brett Favre – 71,838 Philip Rivers – 63,440 Dan Marino – 61,361 Ben Roethlisberger – 61,149 Eli Manning – 57,023 Matt Ryan – 56,474 Aaron Rodgers – 51,894

Where : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

When : Sunday, October 3

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

