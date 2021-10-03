What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Patriots

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts When : Sunday, October 3

: Sunday, October 3 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Buccaneers vs. Patriots online tonight

The battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm(CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

