It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots tonight on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020 and with just 68 yards to go he is set to break the record for the most passing yards in NFL history. Former Saints QB Drew Brees, who retired at the end of last season, currently owns the record with a total of 80,358 yards.

The Buccaneers (2-1) are coming off a 34-24 loss against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium which snapped Tampa Bay’s 10-game winning streak dating back to week 12 of last season. Brady went 41-of-55 passing for 432 yards with a touchdown and ran a QB sneak for a 1-yard score. This was the first time in the regular season that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards with no interceptions, and lost.

The New England Patriots dropped to 1-2 after losing 28-13 to the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday. The team is now 0-2 at home for the first time in Gillette Stadium’s 19-year history. Rookie QB Mac Jones completed 30 of 51 pass attempts for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. WR Kendrick Bourne led the team finishing with 96 yards on six catches with a touchdown. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the Patriots’ high-priced tight ends who are earning a guaranteed $56.25 million, have not been living up to their price tag. Smith finished with just one catch for 4 yards on 6 targets while Henry made 5 catches for 36 yards. When asked about his team’s performance, head coach Bill Belichick simply said: “There’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots:

Where : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts When : Sunday, October 3

: Sunday, October 3 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

