Buccaneers vs. Patriots score: Live NFL updates, coverage for Tom Brady’s return to New England tonight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is back in New England as the Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The highly anticipated 2021 regular season NFL game is underway live on NBC and Peacock.

Tom Brady is back in Foxborough for the first time since he left the team for the Buccaneers in 2020. Brad spent 20 seasons with the team after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The future Hall of Fame QB is also 68 yards away from setting the record for most passing yards in NFL history. As a team, the Buccaneers entered Sunday night’s game with a 2-1 record as they look to bounce back from a 24-34 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.

RELATED: Bill Belichick dismisses notion that he didn’t want to keep Tom Brady

Head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 after losing 13-28 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The Patriots, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, are now 0-2 at home for the first time in Gillette Stadium’s 19-year history. Jones threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots score

Patriots 7, Buccaneers 3

2nd quarter, 8:35 (NE): Mac Jones connects with TE Hunter Henry for an 11-yard TD reception to give the Patriots the lead.

2nd quarter, 14:53: Succop missed a 36-yard attempt wide right and New England got the ball back down three in the second.

1st quarter, 4:53 (TB): Ryan Succop kicked a 29-yard field goal to put Tampa Bay on the board

1st quarter, 6:10: Brady becomes the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans.

Follow live game coverage and up-to-date NFL scores including this game here.

What time and TV channel is the Buccaneers vs. Patriots game on?

Coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, while the game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call tonight’s game alongside sideline reporter Michele Tafoya and Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay.

RELATED: See the full 2021 NFL schedule including dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

More from the NBC Sports press release on Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

For the first time ever, all of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, Super Bowl LVI, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Safety Blitz, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule.

Buccaneers vs. Patriots updates, live coverage

Mac Jones throws to the end zone! The @Patriots take the lead. #ForeverNE (Via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lMilqEuHh6 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

With Tom Brady as the new No. 1, it has us wondering … pic.twitter.com/frsKkYaHxd — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 4, 2021

Drew Brees, the former all-time passing yards leader, applauded Brady’s accomplishments in Foxborough.

.@drewbrees applauds Tom Brady for breaking his record for the most passing yards in NFL history. 📺 NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/7S0nQ1hHnH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with this completion to Mike Evans

.@TomBrady passes Drew Brees to officially take the number 1️⃣ spot for most passing yards in NFL history. 📺 NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/RPmI96knKT — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

The fans in New England are ready for #TheReturn of @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/IUXJyGTmWj — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

Check out these cool scenes of Patriots fans welcoming Tom Brady back to Gillette Stadium during warmups. @NissanUSA https://t.co/Nm25rscw9L — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 3, 2021

Mac Jones is also here 😜 pic.twitter.com/lLL5z6GKBd — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 3, 2021

Tom Brady takes the field in New England for the first time as a Buccaneer.@Buccaneers | #TheReturn 📺 NBC and @peacockTV

💻 https://t.co/WQ0k2CTY06

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/mReqRmE3en — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2021

Hello from the other side. @TomBrady returns to New England this Sunday night. 🎵: @Adele pic.twitter.com/EmISjoZwrh — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 28, 2021

RELATED BUCCANEERS VS. PATRIOTS CONTENT