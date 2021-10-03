Buccaneers vs. Patriots score: Live NFL updates, coverage for Tom Brady’s return to New England tonight

By NBC Sports StaffOct 3, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Tom Brady is back in New England as the Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The highly anticipated 2021 regular season NFL game is underway live on NBC and Peacock.

Tom Brady is back in Foxborough for the first time since he left the team for the Buccaneers in 2020. Brad spent 20 seasons with the team after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The future Hall of Fame QB is also 68 yards away from setting the record for most passing yards in NFL history. As a team, the Buccaneers entered Sunday night’s game with a 2-1 record as they look to bounce back from a 24-34 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 after losing 13-28 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The Patriots, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, are now 0-2 at home for the first time in Gillette Stadium’s 19-year history. Jones threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots score

Patriots 7, Buccaneers 3

2nd quarter, 8:35 (NE): Mac Jones connects with TE Hunter Henry for an 11-yard TD reception to give the Patriots the lead.

2nd quarter, 14:53: Succop missed a 36-yard attempt wide right and New England got the ball back down three in the second.

1st quarter, 4:53 (TB): Ryan Succop kicked a 29-yard field goal to put Tampa Bay on the board

1st quarter, 6:10: Brady becomes the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans.

Follow live game coverage and up-to-date NFL scores including this game here.

What time and TV channel is the Buccaneers vs. Patriots game on?

Coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, while the game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call tonight’s game alongside sideline reporter Michele Tafoya and Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay.

Buccaneers vs. Patriots updates, live coverage

Drew Brees, the former all-time passing yards leader, applauded Brady’s accomplishments in Foxborough.

Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with this completion to Mike Evans

