NFL Week 4 Schedule 2021: Kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates, live streams

Week 4 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 30 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. See below for the complete 2021 NFL Week 4 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games. Plus, check out the full NFL regular season schedule here.

How to Watch NFL Week 4 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 4 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2021 NFL Week 4 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, September 30

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, October 3

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 pm (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, October 4

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

How to watch Sunday Night Football Week 4: