Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati score, live updates: Live game results for college football matchup today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame hosts Cincinnati in South Bend this afternoon in what should be a thrilling top 10 college football matchup. The Fighting Irish, ranked #9, are 4-0 to start the 2021 season after beating Purdue and Wisconsin over the last two weeks. The Irish scored 31 unanswered points last Saturday, defeating the Badgers 41-13. Brian Kelly became the winning coach in Fighting Irish history with last Saturday’s win, passing the previous record set by 1951 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Knute Rockne.

The #7 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats are 3-0 and coming off of a bye week. Fourth-year starting quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming off of a 2020 season where he won the award for AAC Offensive Player of the Year. Today’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools since the Irish defeated the Bearcats 58-0 in 1900.

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati score

Live score: Cincinnati 10, Notre Dame 0

2nd quarter, 10:32 (CIN): Cole Smith 23 yd Field Goal GOOD

2nd quarter, 12:09 (CIN): Desmond Ridder pass complete to Leonard Taylor for 1 yard for a Touchdown (Cole Smith XP)

Follow live game coverage and up-to-date college football scores including this game here.

What time and channel is the Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati game on?

Coverage of Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call today’s game with Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter.

RELATED: No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 7 Cincinnati: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

More from the NBC Sports press release on Notre Dame on Peacock:

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.

Click here to see the full 2021 Notre Dame football schedule.

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati updates, live coverage

#NotreDame holds Cincinnati to a field goal after that turnover, so things could be worse for the Irish.

Bearcats lead 10-0. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

And Chris Tyree just gift-wrapped a muffed kickoff to Cincinnati.

Bearcats ball at the #NotreDame 17-yard-line.

Bad, meet worse. https://t.co/qXAZXzZRKU — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

That Buchner interception becomes a Cincinnati touchdown three plays later.

Bearcats 7, #NotreDame 0.

12:09 left before halftime.

"Let's go Bearcats" chant rising from the stands. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

The pressure gets to Tyler Buchner, hit as he throws, Cincinnati intercepts him deep in #NotreDame territory.

If not for Kevin Austin and Andrew Kristofic, that's a Bearcats touchdown. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

Tyler Buchner in at QB — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) October 2, 2021

This could — genuinely — be a very entertaining 0-0 ballgame for a long time. Both these defenses are getting after the quarterback, making plays in coverage.

Guess what I'm saying is B1G football doesn't HAVE to be excruciating. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

#NotreDame returns the favor of varied defensive pressures. That Kyle Hamilton second-down blitz … could have gone so much worse for Cincinnati.

Strong showing from the quick-change Irish defense. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

Terrible choice by Jack Coan there, under pressure throwing a jump ball toward Michael Mayer.

Ends up in a Cincinnati interception at the goal line.

Squandered chance for #NotreDame. Was a great first drive … — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

A Top Ten Showdown in South Bend. It’s 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙮! 🆚 No. 7 Cincinnati

⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET

📺 NBC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/oW8A7BbYGh — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 2, 2021