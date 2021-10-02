Garbine Muguruza, Ons Jabeur advance to Chicago final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final when their semifinal opponents were unable to play.

Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, ranked 16th in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set.

From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season.

The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness.