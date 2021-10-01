What is Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady ahead of Patriots vs. Buccaneers?

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020, this Sunday night on NBC as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have established a dynasty over the past few years– 6 Super Bowl rings, 9 Super Bowl appearances, 17 playoff appearances, and 19 straight winning seasons is just scratching the surface at their list of accomplishments but the common denominator in the equation has always been Tom Brady and Bill Belichick–the dynamic duo. While many have argued that one’s talent has been more impactful than the other, the numbers show that Brady–who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots–is clearly thriving without Belichick.

As we all witnessed last season, Brady went on to win the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers earning his seventh title (most all-time) and a fifth Super Bowl MVP (also the most all-time). Belichick and the Patriots failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 when Brady missed all but one game with a torn ACL. Up until last year, New England had not had a losing season since 2000–Belichick’s first season as head coach and Drew Bledsoe’s final season as starting quarterback.

The Brady vs Belichick debate has been a trending topic of discussion for a long time, this week we’ll actually get to witness the two go head-to-head for the first time. Brady has the potential to not only earn his first career win against the New England Patriots, but additionally, he is just 68 yards shy of breaking the record for most passing yards in NFL history. Tune in this Sunday night for a battle you won’t want to miss.

Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady:

Regular Season: 62-74

Playoffs: 1-1

Total: 63-75

Tom Brady’s record without Bill Belichick:

Regular Season: 13- 6

Playoffs: 4-0

Total: 17-6

Where : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts When : Sunday, October 3

: Sunday, October 3 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

