It’s Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame this Saturday, October 2 as the Irish host a top-10 match-up in South Bend for the second straight season. Live coverage begins at 2:30 P.M. ET on Peacock and NBC. Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once you’re signed up you can find live coverage to all of the streaming services premium sports in the “browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

The #9 Irish are 4-0 this season, most recently picking up back-to-back Big Ten wins against Purdue and #18 Wisconsin over the past two weeks. The Irish trailed 13-10 early in the fourth quarter but scored 31 unanswered points in last Saturday’s 41-13 blowout over the Badgers. Defensively, it was the team’s best game of the season. The Irish held Wisconsin to 318 total yards on offense–the fewest Notre Dame has allowed this season–and forced a season-best 5 turnovers. Saturday’s victory marked head coach Brian Kelly’s 106th win making him the winningest coach in Fighting Irish history. The previous record was set by legendary coach and 1951 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Knute Rockne.

The #7 Bearcats are coming off a bye week and are also undefeated this season, outscoring their opponents 129-45 in the first 3 wins, including a 38-24 come-from-behind victory at Indiana. Fourth-year starting quarterback Desmond Ridder leads the team’s offense. He finished last season with a total of 2,296 yards and rushed for 592 yards with 31 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions, earning the award for AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Saturday’s game will be the second-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since 1900 when the Irish won 58-0 at home against the Bearcats.

RELATED: Leftovers & Links – On Chris Tyree’s choice, Notre Dame’s left tackles, and an injury update

How to watch Cincinnati vs Notre Dame:

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

: Notre Dame Stadium When : Saturday, October 2

: Saturday, October 2 Start Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Notre Dame Football 2021 schedule: Dates, start times, TV channel, Peacock live stream, how to watch