The 2021 NFL season is finally here! However, 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.

Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This Sunday night on NBC, Tom Brady returns to Foxborough where he and the Buccaneers will take on the New England Patriots. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

2021 NFL Schedule: Dates, times, matchups, TV channels

*All times are listed as ET

Week 4 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm(CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 5 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 10

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 am (NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 pm(CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 6 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 am (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 7 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 pm(CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(FOX)

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 8 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm(NBC)

Monday, Nov. 1

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 9 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 4

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 pm(FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 10 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 15

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers), 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 11 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm(FOX)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 22

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 12 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 13 schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 6 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 14 schedule Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 15 schedule Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD, 4:30 pm NFL Network

TBD, 8:15 pm NFL Network Saturday/Sunday TBD

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, TBD

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 16 schedule Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 pm (NFL Network) Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 pm (FOX, NFL Network, AMAZON)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (NFL Network) Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 27

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 17 schedule Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm(NBC) Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 18 schedule Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 4:30 pm, ESPN, ABC

TBD, 8:15 pm, ESPN, ABC Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm(CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 pm(NBC)

