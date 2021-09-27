2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this Sunday night for a match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots and at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC
All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 4, October 3 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots
Week 5, October 10 – Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6, October 17 – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7, October 24 – Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 8, October 31 – Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 9, November 7 – Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 10, November 14 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11, November 21 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12, November 25 (Thanksgiving) – Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints
Week 12, November 28 – Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Week 13, December 5 – San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 14, December 12 – Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Week 15, December 19 – New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16, December 26 – Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 17, January 2 – Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
Week 18, January 9 – TBD vs TBD