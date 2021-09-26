What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Packers vs 49ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Packers vs 49ers live right now.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California When : Sunday, September 26

: Sunday, September 26 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Packers vs. 49ers online tonight

The battle between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 48ers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. RELATED: Aaron Rodgers clarifies his media complaints, but he’s still missing the point

Week 3 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here