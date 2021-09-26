Ryder Cup scores, updates: Live results, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 3 today in 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.
LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates, stream information and up-to-date points needed to win for the Ryder Cup here.
Sunday Ryder Cup results: Singles scores
- 12:04 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)
- 12:15 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)
- 12:26 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)
- 12:37 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe)
- 12:48 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)
- 12:59 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe)
- 1:10 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)
- 1:21 p.m. ET: Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe)
- 1:32 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
- 1:43 p.m. ET: Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe)
- 1:54 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)
- 2:05 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)
Saturday afternoon Ryder Cup results: Four-ball scores
- Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton finish 1 up on Tony Finau & Harris English: Final
- Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth vs. Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia: Europe wins 2&1
- Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland: USA wins 3&1
- Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy: USA wins 4&3
The U.S. will take an 11-5 lead into Sunday singles. Read more here.
Saturday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores
- Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger vs. Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm: Europe wins 3&1
- Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton: USA wins 2&1
- Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth finish 2 up on Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger: Final
- Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick: USA wins 2&1
Friday afternoon Ryder Cup results: Four-ball scores
- Dustin Johnson & Xander Schauffele vs. Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger: USA wins 2&1
- Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton: Tied
- Tony Finau & Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry: USA wins 4&3
- Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland: Tied
Friday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores
- Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia: Europe wins 3&1
- Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey: USA wins 3&2
- Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka vs. Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood: USA wins 2&1
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs. Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter: USA wins 5&3
Ryder Cup live streaming and TV channel information
The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.
How to watch the Ryder Cup: Full schedule
Friday, September 24 schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Saturday, September 25 schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Sunday, September 26 schedule
- Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.