Ryder Cup scores, updates: Live results, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 3 today in 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.

LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates, stream information and up-to-date points needed to win for the Ryder Cup here.

Sunday Ryder Cup results: Singles scores

12:04 p.m. ET : Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)

: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe) 12:15 p.m. ET : Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)

: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe) 12:26 p.m. ET : Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)

: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe) 12:37 p.m. ET : Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe)

: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe) 12:48 p.m. ET : Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)

: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe) 12:59 p.m. ET : Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe)

: Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe) 1:10 p.m. ET : Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)

: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe) 1:21 p.m. ET : Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe)

: Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe) 1:32 p.m. ET : Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) 1:43 p.m. ET : Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe)

: Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe) 1:54 p.m. ET : Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) 2:05 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Saturday afternoon Ryder Cup results: Four-ball scores

Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton finish 1 up on Tony Finau & Harris English: Final

finish 1 up on Tony Finau & Harris English: Final Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth vs. Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia : Europe wins 2&1

: Europe wins 2&1 Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland: USA wins 3&1

vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland: USA wins 3&1 Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy: USA wins 4&3

The U.S. will take an 11-5 lead into Sunday singles. Read more here.

See all live scoring HERE in addition to how to watch, live stream and more.

Saturday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores

Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger vs. Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm : Europe wins 3&1

: Europe wins 3&1 Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton: USA wins 2&1

vs. Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton: USA wins 2&1 Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth finish 2 up on Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger: Final

finish 2 up on Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger: Final Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick: USA wins 2&1

Friday afternoon Ryder Cup results: Four-ball scores

Dustin Johnson & Xander Schauffele vs. Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger: USA wins 2&1

vs. Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger: USA wins 2&1 Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton: Tied

Tony Finau & Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry: USA wins 4&3

vs. Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry: USA wins 4&3 Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland: Tied

Friday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores

Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas vs. Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia : Europe wins 3&1

: Europe wins 3&1 Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey: USA wins 3&2

vs. Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey: USA wins 3&2 Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka vs. Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood: USA wins 2&1

vs. Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood: USA wins 2&1 Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs. Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter: USA wins 5&3

Ryder Cup live streaming and TV channel information

The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.

RELATED: How to play Ryder Cup Fantasy: Create your roster now!

Be sure to follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date information including pairings, schedule information, live streams, scoring and more. Plus, check out the US team, players and captains at this year’s Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup live updates, coverage

A bomb off the tee and a putt to match 👏@BKoepka and @JordanSpieth halve the match at 13 and gain 23.92% in win probability. @bp_America | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/MvPddgaQF6 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

The Postman has arrived 🇪🇺 A birdie at the fifth gives them a 12.24% win gain 📈@bp_america | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/nfUZAA6BEp — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

What is it about @b_dechambeau and the 5th hole this week?!? Friday: 417 yard drive 🦅

Today: 🐦 from the bush@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/ivMPN9wxsI — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 25, 2021

Birdie putt ✔️

Classic reaction ✔️ Well played, Shane Lowry | #Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/NxbJdRNsHG — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

Back nine birdie charge 🔋@TyrrellHatton and @Paul_Casey worked up a 13.74% win gain after winning three holes in a row. @bp_America | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/wPVftdUCiB — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

Birdies haven't been easy to come by on No. 7 this week… Don't tell that to @XSchauffele 🔥#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/EgibkH6fX1 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

Saturday Morning Foursomes Hole Locations: pic.twitter.com/qLatA5qAnv — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021

First point of Friday afternoon, claimed by Finau and English. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/NpP5BOTrMb — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

Tommy and Viktor are pumped 🤜 🤛 Two up through nine holes. @Pega | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/r0Zl1RkEn4 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

Nothing like a birdie to fire up the fans #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/UufxyKbXm6 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

This from off the green. @JonRahmpga takes another point for @RyderCupEurope to go 1 up thru 4. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3pHyQr0DwV — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

And with that, @JonRahmpga grabs a point to bring the match tied thru three. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/SugrjXThjo — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

The scene on the first tee 🙌#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3a7Nxq3zOR — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

Here. We Go. Friday's first Foursomes match is now in play. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/zPI8Fi9vQ9 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

How to watch the Ryder Cup: Full schedule

Friday, September 24 schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Saturday, September 25 schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)

Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET) Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Sunday, September 26 schedule

Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.