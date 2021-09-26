The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, scores, pairings, live streaming info and more.
LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates and stream information for the Ryder Cup here.
Where is the Ryder Cup being played in 2021?
The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Ryder Cup begins Friday with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon. Follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date pairings and check back frequently for more news and updates.
Ryder Cup Sunday Singles schedule for Day 3
- 12:04 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)
- 12:15 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)
- 12:26 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)
- 12:37 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe)
- 12:48 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)
- 12:59 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe)
- 1:10 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)
- 1:21 p.m. ET: Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe)
- 1:32 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
- 1:43 p.m. ET: Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe)
- 1:54 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)
- 2:05 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)
Ryder Cup 2021 TV schedule
Friday, September 24 live streams, TV schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV schedule
- Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Ryder Cup Saturday Afternoon four-ball pairings, schedule today (Day 2)
Match 1 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:26 p.m. ET
- United States: Tony Finau & Harris English
- Europe: Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton
Match 2 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:42 p.m. ET
- United States: Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth
- Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia
Match 3 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:58 p.m. ET
- United States: Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau
- Europe: Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland
Match 4 (Afternoon)
- Time: 2:14 p.m. ET
- United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa
- Europe: Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup foursomes pairings, schedule today (Day 2)
Match 1 (Morning)
- Time: 8:05 a.m. ET
- United States: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger
- Europe: Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm
Match 2 (Morning)
- Time: 8:21 a.m. ET
- United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa
- Europe: Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton
Match 3 (Morning)
- Time: 8:37 a.m. ET
- United States: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
- Europe: Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger
Match 4 (Morning)
- Time: 8:53 a.m. ET
- United States: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
- Europe: Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick
Ryder Cup four-ball and foursomes pairings, Friday schedule
Match 1 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- United States: Dustin Johnson & Xander Schauffele
- Europe: Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger
Match 2 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:26 p.m. ET
- United States: Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler
- Europe: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton
Match 3 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:42 p.m. ET
- United States: Tony Finau & Harris English
- Europe: Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
Match 4 (Afternoon)
- Time: 1:58 p.m. ET
- United States: Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay
- Europe: Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland
Match 1 (Morning)
- Time: 8:05 a.m. ET
- United States: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
- Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia
Match 2 (Morning)
- Time: 8:21 a.m. ET
- United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa
- Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland
Match 3 (Morning)
- Time: 8:37 a.m. ET
- United States: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger
- Europe: Lee Westwood & Matthew Fitzpatrick
Match 4 (Morning)
- Time: 8:53 a.m. ET
- United States: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
- Europe: Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter
Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.