The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, scores, pairings, live streaming info and more.

LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates and stream information for the Ryder Cup here.

Where is the Ryder Cup being played in 2021?

The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Ryder Cup begins Friday with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon. Follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date pairings and check back frequently for more news and updates.

Ryder Cup Sunday Singles schedule for Day 3

12:04 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)

12:15 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)

12:26 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)

12:37 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe)

12:48 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)

12:59 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe)

1:10 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)

1:21 p.m. ET: Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe)

1:32 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

1:43 p.m. ET: Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe)

1:54 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

2:05 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Ryder Cup 2021 TV schedule

Friday, September 24 live streams, TV schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)

Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET) Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV schedule

Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Ryder Cup Saturday Afternoon four-ball pairings, schedule today (Day 2)

Match 1 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:26 p.m. ET

1:26 p.m. ET United States: Tony Finau & Harris English

Tony Finau & Harris English Europe: Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton

Match 2 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:42 p.m. ET

1:42 p.m. ET United States: Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

Match 3 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:58 p.m. ET

1:58 p.m. ET United States: Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau

Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau Europe: Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland

Match 4 (Afternoon)

Time: 2:14 p.m. ET

2:14 p.m. ET United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa Europe: Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy

Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy

Ryder Cup foursomes pairings, schedule today (Day 2)

Match 1 (Morning)

Time: 8:05 a.m. ET

8:05 a.m. ET United States: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger Europe: Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm

Match 2 (Morning)

Time: 8:21 a.m. ET

8:21 a.m. ET United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa Europe: Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton

Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton

Match 3 (Morning)

Time: 8:37 a.m. ET

8:37 a.m. ET United States: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth Europe: Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger

Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger

Match 4 (Morning)

Time: 8:53 a.m. ET

8:53 a.m. ET United States: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele Europe: Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick

Ryder Cup four-ball and foursomes pairings, Friday schedule

Match 1 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET United States: Dustin Johnson & Xander Schauffele

Dustin Johnson & Xander Schauffele Europe: Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger

Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger

Match 2 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:26 p.m. ET

1:26 p.m. ET United States: Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler Europe: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

Match 3 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:42 p.m. ET

1:42 p.m. ET United States: Tony Finau & Harris English

Tony Finau & Harris English Europe: Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Match 4 (Afternoon)

Time: 1:58 p.m. ET

1:58 p.m. ET United States: Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay Europe: Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland

Match 1 (Morning)

Time: 8:05 a.m. ET

8:05 a.m. ET United States: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

Match 2 (Morning)

Time: 8:21 a.m. ET

8:21 a.m. ET United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland

Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland

Match 3 (Morning)

Time: 8:37 a.m. ET

8:37 a.m. ET United States: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger Europe: Lee Westwood & Matthew Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood & Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match 4 (Morning)

Time: 8:53 a.m. ET

8:53 a.m. ET United States: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele Europe: Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter

Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.