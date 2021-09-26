Ryder Cup schedule today: Tee times, singles pairings, matchups, teams, TV and live streams for Sunday

By NBC Sports StaffSep 26, 2021, 12:36 AM EDT
43rd Ryder Cup - Previews
Getty Images
The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, scores, pairings, live streaming info and more.

Where is the Ryder Cup being played in 2021?

The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Ryder Cup begins Friday with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon. Follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date pairings and check back frequently for more news and updates.

Ryder Cup Sunday Singles schedule for Day 3

  • 12:04 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)
  • 12:15 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)
  • 12:26 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)
  • 12:37 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe)
  • 12:48 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)
  • 12:59 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Paul Casey (Europe)
  • 1:10 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)
  • 1:21 p.m. ET: Tony Finau (USA) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe)
  • 1:32 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
  • 1:43 p.m. ET: Harris English (USA) vs. Lee Westwood (Europe)
  • 1:54 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)
  • 2:05 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Ryder Cup 2021 TV schedule

Friday, September 24 live streams, TV schedule

  • Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
  • TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV schedule

  • Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
  • TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
  • Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV schedule

  • Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Ryder Cup Saturday Afternoon four-ball pairings, schedule today (Day 2)

Match 1 (Afternoon)

Match 2 (Afternoon)

Match 3 (Afternoon)

Match 4 (Afternoon)

Ryder Cup foursomes pairings, schedule today (Day 2)

Match 1 (Morning)

Match 2 (Morning)

Match 3 (Morning)

Match 4 (Morning)

Ryder Cup four-ball and foursomes pairings, Friday schedule

Match 1 (Afternoon)

Match 2 (Afternoon)

Match 3 (Afternoon)

Match 4 (Afternoon)

Match 1 (Morning)

Match 2 (Morning)

Match 3 (Morning)

Match 4 (Morning)

