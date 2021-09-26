Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which takes place in 2021, starts this Friday, September 24 and goes through Sunday, September 26 on The Straits at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin.

LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates and stream information for the Ryder Cup here.

This year marks the 43rd edition of the tournament. Additionally, this is the first Ryder Cup to be played in the state of Wisconsin and the third straight time that the American host is located in the north-midwestern U.S. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in September of 2020 but was postponed due the pandemic.

RELATED: 2020 Ryder Cup – How does it work?

The U.S. team features eight of the top-10 players in the world. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas all qualified automatically via points, while Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth were the six captain’s picks who were named to the team on September 8th. Click here for official player bios.

Click here for additional information on how to watch the 2020 Ryder Cup and see below for the full schedule.

What TV channel is the Ryder Cup on this year?

The Ryder Cup in 2021 will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simulstream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.

In addition, featured Group matches will be shown live on Peacock, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app according to the NBC Sports press release:

Friday and Saturday Featured Groups coverage will follow a match from the morning and afternoon waves, and will follow and early singles match on Sunday to conclusion before featuring another premier group.

How to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, September 23

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Opening Ceremony – Golf Channel

Day 1: Friday, September 24

8:00 AM-7:00 PM – Golf Channel and Peacock

Day 2: Saturday, September 25

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Golf Channel

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Day 3: Sunday, September 26

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Ryder Cup 101 – A guide to the 43rd matches at Whistling Straits

Be sure to follow rydercup.com for breaking news, highlights, and updates!