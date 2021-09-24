Ryder Cup scores, updates: Live results, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 1 today in 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.
LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates and stream information for the Ryder Cup here.
Friday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores
- Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia are 2 up on Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas through 14
- Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa are 2 up on Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey through 13
- Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka are 2 up on Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood through 12
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay are 4 up on Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter through 10
See all live scoring HERE in addition to how to watch, live stream and more.
Ryder Cup live streaming and TV channel information
The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.
RELATED: How to play Ryder Cup Fantasy: Create your roster now!
Be sure to follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date information including pairings, schedule information, live streams, scoring and more. Plus, check out the US team, players and captains at this year’s Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup live updates, coverage
Wedge off the deck. @JordanSpieth is dialed-in.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/Pcc1mR7IQ4
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
#TeamEurope gain a 32.5% win probability over the last four holes in match one.@bp_America | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/rCp42oKltr
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
Leading from the front 🤝@TheSergioGarcia and @JonRahmpga living up to expectations 🇪🇸@Pega | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/2UHoQ5vUT5
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
Back-to-back birdies for @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/sfDaLVNGDL
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
This from off the green. @JonRahmpga takes another point for @RyderCupEurope to go 1 up thru 4. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3pHyQr0DwV
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
And with that, @JonRahmpga grabs a point to bring the match tied thru three. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/SugrjXThjo
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
A difficult approach shot, no problem for @DJohnsonPGA#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/px9AzTXMBD
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
The scene on the first tee 🙌#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3a7Nxq3zOR
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
Here. We Go.
Friday's first Foursomes match is now in play. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/zPI8Fi9vQ9
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
The 43rd #RyderCup is officially under way. pic.twitter.com/Rlg4BIzPnh
— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021
How to watch the Ryder Cup: Full schedule
Friday, September 24 schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Saturday, September 25 schedule
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Sunday, September 26 schedule
- Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.