Ryder Cup live streams, TV channel: How to watch golf coverage online, on Peacock in 2021

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including how to watch, the full and daily schedule, start times, dates and more. Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch the Ryder Cup.

RELATED: How does the Ryder Cup work? Team selection, format, scoring, USA and Europe info

Be sure to follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date information including pairings, schedule information, live streams, scoring and more. Plus, meet the US team, players and captains and this year’s Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup live streams, TV channels

The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.

Friday, September 24 live streams, TV

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

RELATED: How to play Ryder Cup Fantasy: Create your roster now!

Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)

Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET) Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV

Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Ryder Cup Featured Groups

Featured Group matches will be shown live on Peacock, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app. More from the NBC Sports press release:

Friday and Saturday Featured Groups coverage will follow a match from the morning and afternoon waves, and will follow and early singles match on Sunday to conclusion before featuring another premier group. George Savaricas will handle play-by-play duties for Featured Groups coverage alongside Mark Rolfing (analyst), three-time Ryder Cup member Hunter Mahan (analyst), and Gary Christian serving as on-course reporter.

Friday, September 24

Time: 8:00 am ET – 12:30 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 12:30 pm ET Featured Group: THOMAS/SPIETH VS. RAHM/GARCIA

THOMAS/SPIETH VS. RAHM/GARCIA Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app

Friday, September 24

Time: Match 2, TBD

Match 2, TBD Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app

Saturday, September 25

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app

Sunday, September 26

Time: 12:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app

Ryder Cup broadcast team in 2021

Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon

Analyst: Paul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo / Roger Maltbie

Tower: David Feherty / Gary Koch / Tom Abbott / Curt Byrum

On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood / Notah Begay III / Kay Cockerill

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

Interview/Reports: Steve Sands / Jimmy Roberts

Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.