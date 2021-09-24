Ryder Cup live streams, TV channel: How to watch golf coverage online, on Peacock in 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including how to watch, the full and daily schedule, start times, dates and more. Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch the Ryder Cup.
Be sure to follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date information including pairings, schedule information, live streams, scoring and more. Plus, meet the US team, players and captains and this year’s Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup live streams, TV channels
The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.
Friday, September 24 live streams, TV
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV
- Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Ryder Cup Featured Groups
Featured Group matches will be shown live on Peacock, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app. More from the NBC Sports press release:
Friday and Saturday Featured Groups coverage will follow a match from the morning and afternoon waves, and will follow and early singles match on Sunday to conclusion before featuring another premier group.
George Savaricas will handle play-by-play duties for Featured Groups coverage alongside Mark Rolfing (analyst), three-time Ryder Cup member Hunter Mahan (analyst), and Gary Christian serving as on-course reporter.
Friday, September 24
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 12:30 pm ET
- Featured Group: THOMAS/SPIETH VS. RAHM/GARCIA
- Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app
Friday, September 24
- Time: Match 2, TBD
- Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app
Saturday, September 25
- Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
- Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app
Sunday, September 26
- Time: 12:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET
- Watch Live: RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app
Ryder Cup broadcast team in 2021
- Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon
- Analyst: Paul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo / Roger Maltbie
- Tower: David Feherty / Gary Koch / Tom Abbott / Curt Byrum
- On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood / Notah Begay III / Kay Cockerill
- Essays: Jimmy Roberts
- Interview/Reports: Steve Sands / Jimmy Roberts
Follow RyderCup.com all weekend for up-to-date news, scoring, live streams and more.