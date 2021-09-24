Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which takes place in 2021, starts this Friday, September 24 and goes through Sunday, September 26 on The Straits at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin. This year marks the 43rd edition of the tournament. Additionally, this is the first Ryder Cup to be played in the state of Wisconsin and the third straight time that the American host is located in the north-midwestern U.S. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in September of 2020 but was postponed due the pandemic.

RELATED: 2020 Ryder Cup – How does it work?

The U.S. team features eight of the top-10 players in the world. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas all qualified automatically via points, while Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and

Jordan Spieth were the six captain’s picks who were named to the team on September 8th. Click here for official player bios.

Click here for additional information on how to watch the 2020 Ryder Cup and see below for the full schedule.

How to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, September 23

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Opening Ceremony – Golf Channel

Friday, September 24

8:00 AM-7:00 PM – Golf Channel and Peacock

Saturday, September 25

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Golf Channel

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Sunday, September 26

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Ryder Cup 101 – A guide to the 43rd matches at Whistling Straits

Be sure to follow rydercup.com for breaking news, highlights, and updates!