What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Ravens

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Chiefs vs Ravens live right now.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland When : Sunday, September 19

: Sunday, September 19 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Chiefs vs. Ravens online tonight

The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Full Week 2 Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 16

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 19

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 pm(ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here