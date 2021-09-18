It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday. Kansas City was down 22-10 leading into halftime but the Chiefs outscored the Browns 23-7 in the second half to pull off the win. Mahomes finished the game 27-of-36 passing for 337 yards with three touchdowns, including a 75-yard pass to WR Tyreek Hill. Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards to lead the game while TE Travis Kelce had six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime on Monday night, 33-27. It was Baltimore’s first time losing a regular-season game when holding a 14-point lead, under head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens, who have previously won their last five season openers entering Monday night, currently have the longest injury list in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill–the team’s top three running backs–are all out for the season. Jackson finished 19-of-30 for 235 yards and a touchdown and two lost fumbles. He fumbled three times overall for Baltimore.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens:

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland When : Sunday, September 19

: Sunday, September 19 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

