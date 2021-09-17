It’s Hampton vs Howard this Saturday, September 18 as the Pirates take on the Bison in the inaugural Truth and Service Classic football game at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Live coverage will begin at 12 PM ET on NBCSN. Live stream access will be available via NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App.

The Truth and Service classic will highlight the 96th all-time meeting in the historic rivalry between Howard, who competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and Hampton, who is part of the Big South. Both teams did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s game will also mark the first-ever college football game to be played at Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer club D.C. United.

Howard will be the home team in Saturday’s match-up. Click here for additional broadcast information.

How to watch Hampton vs Howard on NBCSN:

Where : Audi Field in Washington D.C.

: Audi Field in Washington D.C. When : Saturday, September 18

: Saturday, September 18 Start Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App

