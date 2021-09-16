2021 PLL Championships: How to watch the Whipsnakes vs Chaos

The 2021 PLL Championships take place this Sunday, September 19 as the Whipsnakes take on the Chaos at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The streaming platform is available across a variety of devices, see the full list here.

The two teams actually met in last year’s final, but it was the Whipsnakes that emerged victorious with a 12-6 win. In fact, the Whipsnakes are the only PLL club to have won a championship title since the league’s formation in 2018 and could potentially make history with a three-peat. It’s been nearly two decades since a team within the four major North American pro sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) has won three titles in a row. The last major team to do so was the Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2002).

Sunday’s match-up marks the third straight year that the Chaos and Whipsnakes are meeting in the postseason. In addition to playing in last year’s Championship game, the two clubs met in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, which resulted in a 15-7 Whips victory.

This season, the Chaos finished sixth in the league with a 4-5 record, defeating the Archers 13-10 in the quarterfinals, and the Atlas 15-9 in the semis. With a 5-4 record, the Whipsnakes finished fifth in the league, defeating the Redwoods in the quarterfinals (14-13) and the Waterdogs 14-10 in the semis to clinch their spot in the final.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2021 PLL Championships.

