When does the 2021 NFL season begin: Start date, Week 1 schedule, kickoff times, TV channels, live stream for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off this Thursday, September 9 with a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock.
This season marks the debut of an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule. Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games and as a result, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
See below for the full Week 1 NFL schedule.
How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- When: Thursday, September 9
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
2021 NFL Week 1 Schedule
|Week 1
|Date & Time (ET)
|Match Up
|Where to Watch
|Thursday, September 9, 8:20 pm
|
|Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm
|
|Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm
|
|Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm
|
|Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm
|
|Sunday, September 12, 8:20 pm
|
|Monday, September 13, 8:15 pm
|
