What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Click here to stream Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live right now.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information and more.

RELATED: Watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live stream: Where to watch NFL kickoff game online, mobile phone, TV

What time is the NFL game on tonight?

Coverage of tonight’s game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC. The game will then kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Al Michaels will be on play-by-play for the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.

More on the pregame show from the NBC Sports press release:

The pregame show, headlined by a special on-site edition of Football Night in America in Tampa Bay, will feature host Mike Tirico and co-host Maria Taylor, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and NFL Insider Mike Florio, who will contribute remotely from his home studio. Co-host Jac Collinsworth and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison will provide on-field analysis and reports from Raymond James Stadium. NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will also appear during pregame coverage on Thursday.

What channel is the NFL kickoff game on?

When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV channel : NBC (check local listings here)

: NBC (check local listings here) Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Where to live stream Cowboys vs. Buccaneers online tonight

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Full Week 1 NFL schedule

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 pm (ESPN, ABC)