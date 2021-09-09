The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off tonight with a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida–the same place where the 2020 season ended as the Bucs claimed the Lombardi Trophy becoming the first to win and play a Super Bowl at home.

While nearly 25,000 fans attended Super Bowl LV, tonight’s season opener will be played in front of a sold-out crowd. According to Raymond James Stadium’s COVID protocols, “face coverings are recommended for everyone indoors (fans and staff) and should be worn at all times (other than while actively eating or drinking.) For those outdoors (including suites where windows open), masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated and recommended if not fully vaccinated. ”

Live coverage for tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

