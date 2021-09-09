Watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live stream: Where to watch NFL kickoff game online, mobile phone, TV

The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off in just a few hours between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Click here to stream Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live right now.

Will Tom Brady and last season’s Super Bowl champion Buccaneers start the 2021-22 season off with a win? Or will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys beat the Bucs on the road? Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch tonight’s NFL kickoff game.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on TV

When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Start time : 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

: 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV channel : NBC (check local listings here)

: NBC (check local listings here) Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

Where to live stream the NFL kickoff game online tonight

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight:

Which devices can I live stream Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on?

You can watch the 2021 NFL kickoff game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers using the NBC Sports App or Peacock on your mobile device or tablet. Plus, below is a list of some of the connected devices you can watch the game on:

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Xbox One, Series X, Series S

Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Xfinity

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

How to get Peacock and watch live NFL games

This coming 2021-2022 NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including regular season, playoff games, Super Bowl LVI as well as other sports talk content. Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

More from the NBC Sports press release: