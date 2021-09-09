Football season returns tonight with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys vs the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The game will also be available via live streaming on Peacock.

This year is expected to be another record-breaking season for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who returned all 22 starters from last year. The Bucs are aiming to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. This has been achieved just 8 times in NFL history. Check out the list of repeat Super Bowl winners below.

Brady, who enters his 22nd season, turned 44 in August and is only getting better with age. Last year, in addition to picking up his seventh Super Bowl win–the most from any quarterback in NFL history–Brady set a franchise record with 40 pass TDs, his second-most in a single season since 2007.

With all the history already on his balance sheet, Brady is in line to accomplish even more this season, and he could do it in familiar territory. If the 44-year-old averages 289 passing yards/game over the first quarter of the season, he would become the league’s all-time leader at Gillette Stadium when the Buccaneers take on the Patriots in week 4 (October 3).

See below for just a few of Tom Brady’s NFL records ahead of the 2021 season.

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Tom Brady’s NFL Records:

Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins all-time:

Tom Brady – 7

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins and Rings:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17

– New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17 Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29

– New England defeated Carolina, 32-29 Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

– New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21 Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24

– New England defeated Seattle, 28-24 Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28

– New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28 Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

– New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3 Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders:

1. Tom Brady – 581

2. Drew Brees – 571

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Philip Rivers – 421

6. Dan Marino – 420

7. Aaron Rodgers – 412

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 396

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Matt Ryan – 347

List of all-time repeat Super Bowl Winners:

Packers -1966 and 1967

Dolphins -1972 and 1973

Steelers -1974 and 1975

Steelers -1978 and 1979

49ers – 1988 and 1989

Cowboys -1992 and 1993

Broncos -1997 and 1998

Patriots – 2003 and 2004

RELATED: Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!